Refreshing basil-orange drinks for summer days

Basil and orange are two ingredients that can elevate your summer drinks, giving them a refreshing twist. The combination of the sweet, citrusy flavor of orange and the aromatic, slightly peppery taste of basil makes for a delightful mix. Whether you are hosting a gathering or just want to enjoy a cool beverage on a hot day, this duo can make your drinks memorable. Here are some tips to use basil and orange in your summer drinks.

Tip 1 Infuse water with basil and orange Infusing water with basil and orange is an easy way to make a refreshing drink without any added sugars or artificial flavors. Simply add fresh basil leaves and slices of orange into a pitcher of water. Let it sit in the refrigerator for at least one hour before serving. This infusion not only adds flavor but also makes hydration more enjoyable during the hot summer months.

Tip 2 Create a basil-orange syrup A basil-orange syrup can elevate your cocktails or mocktails. To make this syrup, simmer equal parts sugar, water, fresh basil leaves, and orange zest until the sugar dissolves completely. Strain the mixture once cooled. Use this syrup as a sweetener in various drinks or drizzle it over desserts for an added burst of flavor.

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Tip 3 Mix up a basil-orange smoothie For those who love smoothies, adding basil and orange can make your drink taste even better. Start by blending peeled oranges with some ice cubes until smooth. Add fresh basil leaves, along with yogurt or almond milk, for creaminess. Blend again until everything is well combined. This smoothie is not just refreshing but also packed with vitamins.

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