You'll love these basil seed recipes!

Basil seeds, also known as sabja or tukmaria, are tiny black seeds that swell up when soaked in water. They have been a part of Indian cuisine for centuries, adding a unique texture and nutritional benefits to various dishes. These seeds are rich in fiber, omega-3 fatty acids, and antioxidants. Here are five traditional Indian dishes that use basil seeds to enhance flavor and health benefits.

Refreshing drink Basil seed lemonade Basil seed lemonade is a refreshing drink that combines the cooling properties of basil seeds with the tanginess of lemon. The dish is prepared by soaking basil seeds in water until they swell up. The mixture is then added to freshly squeezed lemon juice, sugar, and chilled water. This drink is especially popular during summers, as it keeps you hydrated while giving you a dose of essential nutrients.

Dessert delight Falooda with basil seeds Falooda is a popular dessert in India that combines vermicelli noodles, rose syrup, milk, and basil seeds. The dish is layered in a glass, creating a beautiful visual appeal. The soaked basil seeds add a unique texture to the dessert while balancing the sweetness of rose syrup and milk. Falooda is often garnished with nuts or dried fruits for added flavor and nutrition.

Advertisement

Nutritious treat Basil seed pudding Basil seed pudding is an easy-to-make dessert that uses soaked basil seeds as its base ingredient. The dish is prepared by mixing soaked basil seeds with coconut milk or almond milk, and sweetening it with honey or sugar. The pudding can be flavored with vanilla extract or cardamom powder for added taste. It makes for a healthy dessert option loaded with fiber and essential nutrients.

Advertisement

Healthy breakfast Basil seed smoothie bowl A basil seed smoothie bowl makes for a nutritious breakfast option by combining fruits like bananas or mangoes with yogurt or plant-based milk. Soaked basil seeds are mixed into the smoothie mixture before being poured into a bowl. Toppings like granola, nuts, or fresh fruit slices can be added for extra crunchiness and flavor contrast.