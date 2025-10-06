Basil and strawberries: 5 recipes you'll love

Basil and strawberries make an unusual but delicious combination that can elevate your culinary creations. The sweet, juicy taste of strawberries goes perfectly with the aromatic, slightly peppery flavor of basil. This duo can be used in various dishes, giving you a refreshing twist to traditional recipes. Here are five creative ways to use basil and strawberries together, making your meals more exciting and flavorful.

Dish 1 Strawberry basil salad delight A strawberry basil salad is a refreshing choice for warm days. Toss fresh strawberries with mixed greens, add some basil leaves, and top with feta cheese for a savory touch. Drizzle with balsamic vinaigrette for an added depth of flavor. This salad makes for a perfect appetizer or side dish that balances sweetness with savory notes.

Dish 2 Basil strawberry smoothie twist For a refreshing drink, blend strawberries with fresh basil leaves into a smoothie. Add yogurt or almond milk for creaminess, and honey or agave syrup for sweetness if desired. This smoothie is not only delicious but also packed with vitamins and antioxidants from the fruits and herbs.

Dish 3 Strawberry basil sorbet surprise Strawberry basil sorbet makes for a delightful dessert option that cools you down on hot days. Puree fresh strawberries with sugar until smooth, then mix in finely chopped basil before freezing the mixture into sorbet form. The result is an icy treat that surprises your taste buds with its unique flavor combination.

Dish 4 Basil infused strawberry jam Make your own strawberry jam by infusing it with basil for an aromatic twist. Cook down fresh strawberries with sugar until thickened, then stir in chopped basil leaves while cooling the mixture slightly before storing it in jars. This jam goes well on toast or as part of a cheese platter.