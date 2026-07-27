Make your next beach trip more fun with a bonfire
What's the story
Beach bonfires are the perfect way to enjoy the evening with friends and family. The combination of sand, sea, and fire creates a unique atmosphere that can be enjoyed by all. However, planning a successful beach bonfire requires some preparation and knowledge. From choosing the right location to ensuring safety measures, here are some practical tips to help you organize an unforgettable beach bonfire experience.
Tip 1
Choosing the right location
Selecting an appropriate spot is key to a successful beach bonfire.
Look for areas where bonfires are permitted, and check local regulations.
Ensure the ground is flat and free from debris.
Proximity to water can be useful for safety purposes, but make sure it doesn't get too close to incoming tides that could extinguish your fire or endanger guests.
Tip 2
Gathering necessary supplies
Gather all essential supplies ahead of time.
You'll need firewood or charcoal, matches/lighter, seating options like blankets or foldable chairs, and snacks/drinks for guests.
Consider bringing items like marshmallows for roasting over the fire.
A cooler can keep drinks cold while adding convenience during your gathering.
Tip 3
Ensuring safety measures
Safety should always be a priority when planning a bonfire on the beach.
Keep buckets of water or sand nearby in case of emergencies.
Make sure there's enough distance between the fire and flammable materials such as clothing or towels left on the sand.
Establish clear boundaries around the fire area so everyone knows where it's safe to walk.
Tip 4
Planning entertainment options
To keep everyone entertained throughout your beach bonfire gathering, consider planning some activities ahead of time.
Bring along musical instruments if anyone plays them; organize group games like charades; or simply enjoy storytelling under starry skies as night falls around you.