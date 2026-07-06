How bean stew is enjoyed across Africa

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Coconut-infused bean stew

In West Africa, coconut milk is often added to bean stews to make them creamy and rich. This version, which is popular in countries like Ghana and Nigeria, balances the savory elements of beans with the sweetness of coconut milk. Spices like ginger and turmeric are often added to give depth to the flavor. The result is a comforting dish that can be enjoyed on its own or with plantains.