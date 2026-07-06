How bean stew is enjoyed across Africa
What's the story
Bean stew is a staple in most African cuisines, thanks to its versatility and nutritional value. The dish is prepared across the continent, with each region adding its own unique twist to it. From spicy flavors to hearty textures, bean stew is a beloved meal for many. Here are five unique ways bean stew is enjoyed across Africa, showcasing the continent's rich culinary diversity.
#1
Spicy bean stew with chili peppers
In East Africa, particularly in Kenya and Tanzania, bean stew is often made spicy with the addition of chili peppers. The heat from the chilies complements the natural earthiness of the beans, creating a robust flavor profile. This version usually includes tomatoes, onions, and garlic to enhance the taste further. Served with rice or flatbread, this stew makes for a satisfying meal that warms you up from the inside out.
#2
Coconut-infused bean stew
In West Africa, coconut milk is often added to bean stews to make them creamy and rich. This version, which is popular in countries like Ghana and Nigeria, balances the savory elements of beans with the sweetness of coconut milk. Spices like ginger and turmeric are often added to give depth to the flavor. The result is a comforting dish that can be enjoyed on its own or with plantains.
#3
Herb-infused bean stew
In North Africa, particularly Morocco, herbs such as cilantro and parsley are key ingredients in bean stews. These fresh herbs lend an aromatic quality that elevates the dish's overall taste. The stew may also include ingredients like carrots and bell peppers for added texture and nutrition. Served over couscous or alongside bread, this herb-infused version offers a delightful twist on traditional bean dishes.
#4
Smoky bean stew with smoked paprika
In Southern Africa, especially in South Africa, smoked paprika is a common addition to bean stews. It gives a smoky depth of flavor that goes perfectly with other ingredients, such as cornmeal dumplings or baked potatoes. This version may also include vegetables like zucchini or squash to add variety to every bite. The combination of smoky notes with hearty beans makes it an irresistible option for those who love bold flavors.
#5
Peanut-flavored bean stew
In West African countries such as Senegal, peanuts are often used in making deliciously nutty-flavored bean stews. The crushed peanuts not only thicken the broth but also add a unique nutty taste, which goes perfectly with the beans. Usually served with rice or yams, these dishes are a delightful combination of textures and flavors, making them a favorite among locals and visitors alike.