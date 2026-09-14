Bedmi puri: The stuffed puri with a spicy twist
What's the story
Bedmi puri is a traditional Indian breakfast dish, especially popular in North India. It consists of deep-fried puris served with spicy lentil stuffing. The dish is known for its crispy texture and flavorful taste, making it a favorite among breakfast lovers. Often paired with aloo sabzi or chutney, bedmi puri offers a hearty start to the day. Here is a look at this beloved breakfast option.
#1
Ingredients that make it special
The key ingredients of bedmi puri are whole wheat flour, urad dal, spices like cumin and asafoetida, and oil for frying.
The urad dal is soaked overnight and ground with spices to make a paste.
This paste is stuffed into the dough made from whole wheat flour before rolling out into puris.
The combination of these ingredients gives bedmi puri its unique flavor profile.
#2
Cooking method for perfect texture
To prepare bedmi puris, the stuffed dough balls are rolled out carefully so they do not break open.
They are then deep-fried in hot oil until they puff up and turn golden brown.
The right oil temperature is crucial; if it is too hot, the puris will burn; if it is too cool, they will become greasy instead of crispy.
#3
Accompaniments that enhance flavor
Bedmi puris are usually served with potato curry or tangy chutneys to balance their spice level.
Some people also enjoy them with pickles or yogurt for added flavor contrast.
These accompaniments complement the rich taste of the puris while adding variety to the meal experience.
#4
Regional variations across India
While bedmi puri is commonly associated with Delhi and Uttar Pradesh breakfasts, other regions have their own variations.
In some places, the stuffing may include different lentils or spices according to local tastes.
Despite these variations, the core elements remain the same, keeping the dish's essence intact across the country.