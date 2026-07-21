Feeling under the weather? Try beetroot broth
What's the story
Beetroot broths are gaining popularity as a natural remedy for cold and cough relief. The vibrant root vegetable is packed with nutrients that may help soothe respiratory issues. With its rich color and earthy taste, beetroot can be an interesting addition to your diet. Here are some insights into how beetroot broths can be beneficial in combating cold symptoms.
#1
Nutritional benefits of beetroot
Beetroot is loaded with essential vitamins and minerals, including vitamin C, potassium, and magnesium. These nutrients are important for keeping the immune system healthy.
Vitamin C is especially important for fighting off infections and reducing the duration of colds.
The antioxidants present in beetroot may also help reduce inflammation in the respiratory tract.
#2
How beetroot supports respiratory health
The nitrates in beetroot are known to improve blood flow and reduce inflammation. This can help clear congestion in the airways during a cold or cough.
Drinking beetroot broth may help relax blood vessels and improve oxygen flow to the lungs, making breathing easier when you are unwell.
#3
Preparing a simple beetroot broth
To make a basic beetroot broth, start by peeling and chopping two medium-sized beetroots.
Add them to a pot of boiling water with a pinch of salt, and let them simmer for about 30 minutes until tender.
You can blend the mixture for a smoother texture or leave it chunky according to your preference.
Tip 1
Incorporating other ingredients for added benefits
Enhance your beetroot broth by adding other ingredients like ginger or garlic, both known for their anti-inflammatory properties.
Ginger adds warmth and spice, which may help soothe sore throats, while garlic offers antimicrobial benefits that could aid in fighting off infections.