Why you must add beets-orange combo to your diet

Beets and oranges make a perfect combination for healthy meals. The earthy sweetness of beets and the citrusy tang of oranges make for a delicious combination. Not only do the two taste great, but they also provide a range of health benefits. Beets are rich in fiber, folate, and antioxidants, while oranges are loaded with vitamin C and other essential nutrients. Together, they make a nutritious addition to any meal.

#1 Nutritional benefits of beets Beets are a powerhouse of nutrients that promote good health. They are rich in fiber, which aids digestion and promotes gut health. Beets are also high in folate, an essential vitamin that supports cell function and tissue growth. The nitrates present in beets can also help improve blood flow and lower blood pressure. Adding beets to your diet can also improve your energy levels and endurance.

#2 Vitamin C boost from oranges Oranges are famous for their vitamin C content, which is essential for boosting the immune system. One medium-sized orange can provide about 70% of the daily recommended intake of vitamin C. This potent antioxidant helps protect cells from damage by free radicals, and promotes healthy skin by supporting collagen production. Oranges also provide potassium, which helps maintain heart health by regulating blood pressure.

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#3 Creative ways to combine beets and oranges Combining beets and oranges opens up a world of culinary possibilities. One can toss roasted beets with segments of fresh orange for a colorful salad, or blend them into a smoothie for an energizing start to the day. Juicing both ingredients together creates a refreshing drink loaded with nutrients that can be consumed at any time of the day. The versatility of these ingredients makes them easy to incorporate into various dishes.

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