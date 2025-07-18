5 breathing exercises to fix morning stress

Morning anxiety can be a tough way to start the day, hindering focus and productivity. However, simple breathing exercises can help tame this anxiety, effectively. These techniques can be easily absorbed and practiced anywhere, making them handy tools for anyone wanting to begin their day with a calm mind. By adding these breathing exercises to your morning routine, you may handle daily stressors better.

Drive 1 Deep belly breathing Deep belly breathing is a basic technique where you inhale deeply through your nose, letting your diaphragm expand fully. This helps trigger the body's relaxation response, calming you down. To practice, sit or lie down comfortably, and place one hand on your chest and the other on your abdomen. Inhale slowly through your nose so that your stomach pushes against your hand while keeping your chest still.

Drive 2 Box breathing technique Box breathing is a structured technique in which you inhale for four counts, hold your breath for four counts, exhale for four counts, and pause again for four counts before repeating. This technique regulates your breath and calms your nervous system by promoting mindfulness and focus. It's especially helpful in combating anxiety as it encourages controlled breathing patterns.

Drive 3 Alternate nostril breathing Alternate nostril breathing is an age-old practice that is known for balancing energy levels and calming the mind. For this exercise, close one nostril with a finger while you inhale slowly and deeply through the other nostril. Then, switch nostrils by closing off the other side with another finger while exhaling through the open nostril. Repeat this cycle several times to feel its calming effects.