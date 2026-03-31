Speculoos: All about Belgium's most loved biscuit

Belgian speculoos are a kind of spiced shortcrust biscuit, which are famous for their crunchy texture and caramelized flavor. These cookies are usually served with coffee, but they can also be enjoyed on their own. They are made with ingredients like flour, sugar, butter, and spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. The unique blend of spices gives them a distinct taste that sets them apart from other cookies.

#1 The history behind speculoos Speculoos has a rich history dating back to Belgium's traditional baking practices. The cookies were traditionally baked around St. Nicholas Day in December. The name speculoos comes from the Latin word speculum, meaning mirror, as they were often molded into intricate designs. Over time, these cookies became popular beyond their festive origins, and are now enjoyed all year round.

#2 Ingredients that make them unique The key ingredients in Belgian speculoos are flour, sugar, butter, baking soda, and spices such as cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves. The spices give the cookies their signature warmth and depth of flavor. Unlike other cookies that rely heavily on vanilla or chocolate for flavoring, speculoos focuses on this aromatic spice blend.

Advertisement

#3 How to enjoy speculoos cookies While traditionally paired with coffee or tea for a delightful contrast of flavors, there are many ways to enjoy speculoos cookies today. They can be crumbled over yogurt or ice cream for added texture and flavor complexity. Alternatively, they can be used as a base for cheesecake crusts or blended into milkshakes for an interesting twist.

Advertisement