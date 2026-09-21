You must try these vegan street snacks in Belgium
What's the story
Belgium is famous for its street snacks, but how many of them are vegan-friendly? From the classic Belgian fries to innovative plant-based treats, the country offers a variety of options for vegan travelers. Here is a look at some of the best vegan street snacks you can enjoy while exploring Belgium's vibrant cities and towns.
Fries delight
Belgian fries with vegan mayo
Belgian fries are a must-try street snack. They are usually served with a variety of sauces, including vegan mayo.
The fries are double-fried to get that perfect crispiness and can be found at numerous stalls across the country.
The vegan mayo adds a creamy texture without any animal products, making it a perfect option for those following a plant-based diet.
Waffle wonders
Waffles without dairy
While traditional Belgian waffles are usually served with whipped cream or butter, many vendors now offer dairy-free versions.
These waffles can be topped with fruits or powdered sugar for added flavor.
Some places even offer gluten-free options, making them accessible to a wider audience.
The warm, fluffy texture of these waffles makes them an irresistible snack while wandering through Belgian streets.
Chestnut charm
Roasted chestnuts: A seasonal favorite
Roasted chestnuts are a seasonal favorite in Belgium during the colder months.
These are usually sold from street carts and make for a warm, comforting snack on chilly days.
Naturally vegan, roasted chestnuts are packed with nutrients and provide an energy boost as you explore the city.
Their mildly sweet flavor makes them an ideal choice for anyone looking for something different from regular snacks.
Ice cream indulgence
Vegan ice cream treats
As summer rolls in, several Belgian vendors start serving vegan ice cream treats made from coconut or almond milk bases.
These creamy delights come in various flavors, like chocolate or strawberry, catering to different taste preferences without compromising on quality ingredients.
Perfect after a long day of sightseeing or just as an afternoon pick-me-up, these treats are delicious and refreshing.
Pancake pleasures
Savory pancakes: A versatile option
Savory pancakes, or galettes, are made with buckwheat flour and can be filled with a variety of vegetables, such as spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes.
These are available at many street stalls across Belgium and are an excellent option for those looking for a hearty, plant-based meal on the go.
The pancakes are gluten-free and can be customized according to your taste, making them a versatile option for all.