5 canal towns that capture the beauty of Belgium

Belgium is famous for its beautiful canal towns, which are a perfect blend of history and beauty. While Bruges is a famous name, there are many other towns that are equally beautiful and less crowded. These hidden gems give you a peek into the Belgian culture and history without the hustle and bustle of the touristy spots. Here are five such towns that you must explore for a peaceful getaway.

#1 Ghent: A blend of history and modernity Ghent is a beautiful blend of history and modernity. The medieval architecture of the town is beautifully complemented by its vibrant cultural scene. You can explore the Gravensteen Castle, stroll through the cobbled streets of the historic center, or enjoy contemporary art at the SMAK museum. The town's canals provide a picturesque setting for leisurely walks or boat tours.

#2 Mechelen: A family-friendly destination Mechelen is a family-friendly canal town that features interactive museums and green spaces. The Kruidtuin is a botanical garden that offers a peaceful retreat in the middle of the city. Families can also visit Technopolis, an interactive science museum that makes learning fun for all ages. The town's central location makes it an ideal base to explore other parts of Belgium.

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#3 Sint-Niklaas: The largest square in Belgium Sint-Niklaas is famous for having Belgium's largest square, which hosts several events throughout the year. The town has a number of historical buildings, including St. Nicholas Church, and modern attractions like De Witte Molen shopping center. Sint-Niklaas also hosts an annual Christmas market, which draws visitors from all over Europe.

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#4 Tournai: A UNESCO World Heritage Site Tournai, one of Belgium's oldest cities, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, thanks to its beautiful Cathedral of Notre Dame. The town's rich history can be seen in its many museums and galleries, displaying art from different eras. The River Escaut runs through Tournai, offering beautiful views and peaceful walks along its banks.