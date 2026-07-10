Belgium's stunning wildlife reserves: A list
What's the story
Belgium, although small in size, is home to some of the most beautiful wildlife reserves. These places give you a chance to explore the rich biodiversity of the country. From lush forests to serene wetlands, each reserve has its own unique ecosystem and wildlife. Be it an avid birdwatcher or a nature lover, these reserves promise an unforgettable experience. Here are some of Belgium's most beautiful wildlife reserves that you can visit.
Zwin
The magic of Zwin Nature Park
Zwin Nature Park is famous for its unique coastal ecosystem. Located near Knokke-Heist, the park is a haven for migratory birds. It has mudflats and salt marshes that attract various species throughout the year. Visitors can walk along the observation trails and enjoy panoramic views of the landscape while spotting birds like avocets and black-tailed godwits.
Meise
Explore Meise Botanic Garden
Meise Botanic Garden is one of Europe's largest botanical gardens, just outside Brussels. Spread over 92 hectares, it has a wide variety of plant species from all over the world. The garden also houses several natural habitats where you can spot local wildlife, such as squirrels and hedgehogs. The greenhouses are a joy to visit, displaying exotic plants in different climatic conditions.
Hauts-Pays
Discovering Hainaut Province's Hauts-Pays Regional Nature Park
Hauts-Pays Regional Nature Park in Hainaut Province is famous for its rolling hills and dense forests. The park is home to diverse flora and fauna, including deer and wild boar. You can explore several hiking trails that take you through picturesque landscapes, dotted with traditional villages. The park's tranquil atmosphere makes it an ideal spot for those looking to escape city life.
Kalmthout
Visit Kalmthout Heath: A birdwatcher's paradise
Kalmthout Heath near Antwerp is one of Belgium's most important heathlands. It is also a paradise for birdwatchers. The area is dotted with heaths, fens, and forests, which are home to many bird species. These include woodlarks and nightjars. The heathland is easily accessible by foot or bicycle, making it a popular destination for nature lovers.
Lahemaa
Exploring Lahemaa National Park: Estonia's natural gem
Though Lahemaa National Park is in Estonia, it is worth mentioning for its stunning landscapes and rich biodiversity. The park features forests, bogs, and coastal areas, all teeming with wildlife. You can spot elk, lynx, and a variety of bird species. The park also features several hiking trails, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding nature.