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Belgium's stunning wildlife reserves: A list

By Simran Jeet 04:36 pm Jul 10, 202604:36 pm

What's the story

Belgium, although small in size, is home to some of the most beautiful wildlife reserves. These places give you a chance to explore the rich biodiversity of the country. From lush forests to serene wetlands, each reserve has its own unique ecosystem and wildlife. Be it an avid birdwatcher or a nature lover, these reserves promise an unforgettable experience. Here are some of Belgium's most beautiful wildlife reserves that you can visit.