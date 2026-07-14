Make the most of bell peppers with these recipes
What's the story
Bell peppers are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish with their vibrant colors and sweet crunch. They are not just nutritious, but also lend themselves to a range of culinary applications. From salads to stir-fries, bell peppers can be the star of the show or a supporting player. Here are five creative ways to use bell peppers in your cooking routine.
Dish 1
Stuffed bell pepper delight
Stuffed bell peppers make for a wholesome meal option, combining the natural sweetness of the pepper with savory fillings.
Hollow out the peppers and fill them with a mixture of rice, beans, corn, and spices.
Bake until the peppers are tender, and the filling is heated through.
This dish is not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients.
Dish 2
Colorful bell pepper stir-fry
A colorful bell pepper stir-fry is an easy way to add more veggies to your diet.
Slice bell peppers into strips, and toss them in a hot pan with some oil, garlic, and ginger.
Add other vegetables like broccoli or carrots for added texture.
Serve over rice or noodles for a satisfying meal that highlights the natural flavors of the peppers.
Dish 3
Bell pepper salsa twist
Bell pepper salsa gives a fresh twist to the traditional tomato-based salsas.
Dice up some bell peppers with tomatoes, onions, cilantro, lime juice, and spices for a zesty condiment that goes well with tacos or grilled dishes.
The sweetness of the bell peppers balances out the tanginess of lime juice, making it a delicious accompaniment.
Dish 4
Roasted bell pepper spread
Roasting bell peppers brings out their natural sweetness and makes them perfect for spreads.
Roast until charred, then blend with olive oil, garlic, and herbs for a creamy spread ideal for sandwiches or as a dip.
This spread adds depth to any meal without overpowering other flavors.
Dish 5
Grilled bell pepper skewers
Grilled bell pepper skewers make for a delightful addition to barbecues or family dinners.
Cut bell peppers into chunks, and thread them onto skewers with other vegetables like zucchini or mushrooms.
Grill until slightly charred on all sides for smoky flavor enhancement that pairs perfectly with marinades or sauces used during cooking time.