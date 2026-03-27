Love bergamot? 5 recipes with this aromatic Italian citrus fruit

Bergamot, a fragrant citrus fruit, is famous for its unique aroma and flavor. While commonly associated with Earl Grey tea, bergamot can be used in various culinary applications to add a zesty twist to your meals. From desserts to savory dishes, this versatile fruit can elevate your cooking game. Here are five creative ways to use bergamot in your kitchen.

Tip 1 Bergamot-infused olive oil Creating bergamot-infused olive oil is a simple yet effective way to enhance salads and pasta dishes. Just combine a few drops of bergamot essential oil with high-quality olive oil and let it sit for a few hours. The result is a fragrant oil that adds a subtle citrus note without overpowering other flavors. Use it as a dressing or drizzle over finished dishes for an aromatic touch.

Tip 2 Bergamot citrus sorbet Bergamot citrus sorbet makes for a refreshing dessert option, especially in warmer months. By mixing bergamot juice with sugar and water, you can create a simple syrup that can be churned into sorbet. The natural acidity of bergamot balances the sweetness, making for an invigorating treat that cleanses the palate after meals.

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Tip 3 Bergamot marmalade spread Making bergamot marmalade is an excellent way to preserve this fruit's unique flavor. Combine equal parts sugar and bergamot juice with pectin to make a sweet spread perfect for breakfast or afternoon tea. This marmalade's bright color and tangy taste go well with toast or scones, giving them an elegant twist.

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Tip 4 Bergamot vinaigrette dressing A bergamot vinaigrette dressing can elevate any salad with its zesty profile. Mix olive oil, vinegar, honey, salt, pepper, and a few drops of bergamot essential oil for an easy homemade dressing. This vinaigrette pairs well with mixed greens or fruit salads, adding depth without overshadowing the other ingredients.