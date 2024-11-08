Summarize Simplifying... In short To manage shedding in Bernese Mountain Dogs, regular grooming with a slicker brush, a quality vacuum cleaner, and a diet high in omega-3 fatty acids are essential.

What's the story Bernese Mountain Dogs have gorgeous, thick coats, but they shed a lot! And by a lot, we mean all year round, with a major uptick in the spring and fall. Keeping on top of their shedding is key to a clean home and a healthy, happy dog (and owner). Read on for our top tips on tackling Bernese Mountain Dog shedding.

Grooming

Regular grooming is key

Regular grooming is the key to managing shedding in Bernese Mountain Dogs. By brushing your dog at least three times a week with a slicker brush, you can greatly minimize the amount of hair shed around the house. During high shedding seasons, daily brushing may be required to stay on top of the loose fur.

Cleaning

Invest in a quality vacuum cleaner

To tackle shed hair, it's worth investing in a good vacuum cleaner specifically designed to handle pet hair. Opt for models with powerful suction and special attachments for upholstery and tight corners where dog hair often collects. Vacuuming regularly, at least twice a week, will help maintain a hair-free environment at home.

Nutrition

Healthy diet for healthy fur

A healthy diet is key to keeping your Bernese Mountain Dog's coat in check and minimizing excessive shedding. Make sure your dog's diet is high in omega-3 fatty acids, which are great for healthy skin and fur. You can get these important nutrients from high-quality commercial dog food or supplements with fish oil.

Professional care

Professional grooming sessions

For owners who struggle to manage their Bernese Mountain Dog's grooming needs, occasional professional grooming sessions can be a huge help. A professional groomer can give your dog a good wash, dry, and thorough brushing, which can help remove dead hair and prevent mats. Arranging for professional grooming every two to three months can be a good supplement to your grooming efforts at home.

Hydration

Keep your dog hydrated

Keeping your Bernese Mountain Dog properly hydrated is key to maintaining a healthy skin and coat, which can significantly minimize shedding. Always provide fresh water for your dog, and consider adding wet food to their diet for additional moisture. Proper hydration keeps the skin from getting dry and flaky, fostering a healthier coat with less shedding.