How to clean your houseplants 

Houseplants tend to collect dust over time. Not only does it look bad, but it also prevents them from photosynthesizing properly. Hence, keeping them clean is important. Luckily, there are a few easy ways to clean dusty houseplants without much hassle. These tricks will keep your plants healthy and vibrant, adding to the beauty of your home.

Gentle wipe Use a soft cloth or sponge One of the simplest ways to clean houseplants is to use a soft cloth or sponge. Dampen it a little with water and wipe each leaf gently, one at a time. This technique works effectively to get rid of surface dust without harming the plant's delicate leaves. Make sure you hold each leaf with one hand while wiping the other to avoid any breakage.

Gentle rinse Shower plants in lukewarm water For moisture-loving plants, placing them under a light shower of lukewarm water can be an effective cleaning method. The technique helps wash away all the dust that's been collected over time from both the sides of the leaves and the stems. However, ensure that the pressure of water is low so as not to damage the plant, and let them dry in an airy space.

Delicate care Use a soft brush for delicate leaves Some plants have extremely delicate/hairy leaves that can't take direct contact with water or cloths. In such cases, using a soft brush like a paintbrush can do the job efficiently. Just gently brush off any dirt from each leaf without applying much pressure, so that you don't damage the plant's surface.

Air blast Employ compressed air for hard-to-reach areas Compressed air cans also make for handy tools to clean hard-to-reach spots on houseplants. This is particularly useful for plants with elaborate foliage patterns or denser growths where dust accumulates more easily. A quick blast of air easily dislodges dirt particles without having to touch the plant directly, making it the perfect solution for sensitive species.