Hairfall? The culprit might be your pillowcase 

Choosing the right pillowcase material can make a world of difference to your hair health. While you sleep, the fabric of your pillowcase can either help or hinder your hair's natural moisture retention and reduce friction. By choosing the right material, you can wake up with smoother, less tangled hair. Here are five pillowcase materials that promote healthier hair.

Silk benefits Silk pillowcases for reduced friction Silk pillowcases are famous for their smooth texture, which minimizes friction on the hair. This means less breakage and split ends as your hair glides over the fabric instead of being pulled. Silk also has natural hypoallergenic properties, which may help those with sensitive skin or allergies. Plus, silk pillowcases are less absorbent than cotton ones, retaining your hair's natural oils.

Satin advantages Satin pillowcases for moisture retention Satin pillowcases are a more affordable alternative to silk, while still offering some similar benefits. They help retain moisture in your hair by not absorbing too much of it during the night. This can be especially helpful for people with dry or curly hair types who need extra hydration. Satin is also easier to clean than silk and can be machine washed without losing its texture.

Bamboo benefits Bamboo pillowcases for breathability Bamboo fabric is breathable and moisture-wicking, making it an ideal choice for those who sweat at night. The natural fibers allow air circulation, keeping you cool while you sleep and preventing excess moisture buildup on your scalp. Bamboo also has antimicrobial properties that may help reduce dandruff and irritation.

Cotton options Cotton pillowcases with high thread count While cotton is often considered an affordable option, choosing a high thread count can make it more beneficial for your hair health. A higher thread count means a smoother surface that reduces friction compared to lower thread counts or coarser fabrics like linen or burlap. If you prefer cotton, opt for at least 300 thread count to minimize damage to your hair.