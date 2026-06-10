5 must-try aloo paratha breakfasts in North India
What's the story
Aloo paratha is a quintessential North Indian breakfast, loved for its simplicity and taste. This stuffed flatbread is made with spiced potatoes and wheat flour dough, cooked on a griddle. It is commonly served with butter, yogurt, and pickles, making it a complete meal. From street vendors to home kitchens, aloo paratha remains a favorite morning delight across the region.
#1
Delhi's iconic aloo paratha joints
Delhi is famous for its aloo parathas. The city has many places where you can have this dish for breakfast. One of the most famous places is Chandni Chowk, where you can have hot parathas with a variety of accompaniments. Another popular place is Paharganj, where you can find many street vendors serving delicious aloo parathas at affordable prices.
#2
Amritsar's buttery delight
Amritsar is famous for its buttery aloo parathas. The city's breakfast spots serve these stuffed flatbreads with generous dollops of butter or ghee, enhancing their flavor. The Golden Temple's langar hall also serves these parathas as part of its community meal service, drawing locals and tourists alike.
#3
Lucknow's spicy twist
In Lucknow, aloo parathas are prepared with a spicy twist, thanks to the local cuisine's penchant for bold flavors. Vendors here add a generous amount of spices to the potato filling, giving it an extra kick. Served with tangy chutneys and cooling yogurt, these parathas make for an exciting breakfast option for those who like their food spicy.
#4
Jaipur's Royal Breakfast Experience
Jaipur offers a royal experience when it comes to having aloo parathas for breakfast. Many restaurants serve this dish as part of lavish thalis, along with other traditional Rajasthani delicacies like dal baati churma or ker sangri. This way, you can enjoy the local flavors in a single meal, while relishing the royal hospitality of the Pink City.
#4
Tips for making perfect aloo parathas at home
To make perfect aloo parathas at home, start with well-mashed potatoes mixed with spices like cumin seeds, coriander powder, and green chilies. Ensure the dough is soft but not sticky by adding water gradually while kneading. Roll out evenly sized discs before cooking them on medium heat until golden brown on both sides.