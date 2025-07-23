Black-eyed pea, reimagined: 5 must-try recipes

Black-eyed peas take center stage in many African dishes, providing a protein-rich, fiber-filled bite. Throughout the continent, these legumes are transformed into a wide range of meals, from savory stews to crispy fritters. These five recipes highlight their culinary versatility and the rich traditions of African cooking, going beyond the humble bean dish.

Fritters Akara: Crispy fritters Popular street food in West Africa, akara is made from black-eyed peas. The beans are soaked, peeled, and blended into a smooth batter before deep-frying them until golden brown. These crispy fritters are commonly served as breakfast or snack, and can be paired with spicy sauces or bread. Akara's crunchy texture and savory taste makes it an irresistible treat for fried-food lovers.

Pudding Moin moin: Steamed bean pudding Another beloved dish from Nigeria, moin moin also uses black-eyed peas as its main ingredient. The beans are blended with peppers, onions, and spices to a smooth mixture. This is steamed in banana leaves or foil wraps. This pudding-like dish is served with rice or bread during meals. Its softness and rich flavors make it a comforting addition to any table.

Stew Githeri: Kenyan bean stew Githeri is a traditional Kenyan stew that combines boiled maize kernels with black-eyed peas. Seasoned with tomatoes, onions, and spices, this hearty dish makes for an excellent energy booster. Githeri can be eaten alone or served with chapati/rice for an even more filling meal. It serves as a great energy source because of the high carb content of both maize and beans.

Fusion Hoppin' John: Southern influence Hoppin' John has roots in West African cuisine but became popular in southern United States as well, thanks to cultural exchanges during the historical periods. Africans were brought over there forcibly by colonizers. This fusion dish is made of black-eyed peas cooked along with rice, making for a flavorful one-pot meal ideal for any occasion, especially New Year's Day. It is believed to bring good luck and prosperity for the coming year ahead!