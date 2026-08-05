Bhakarwadi: The story behind India's favorite spiral snack
What's the story
Bhakarwadi, a traditional Indian snack, has taken the nation by storm. Originating from Maharashtra, this spiral-shaped snack is made of gram flour dough and a spicy-sweet filling. Its unique taste and crunchy texture have made it a favorite among snack lovers. Available in various flavors, bhakarwadi can be enjoyed with tea or coffee, making it an ideal companion for any time of the day.
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The origin story of Bhakarwadi
Bhakarwadi hails from the western states of India, where it is served as a festive snack.
The dish is said to have been created centuries ago as a way to preserve spices during long journeys.
The dough is rolled out, filled with a mixture of sesame seeds, poppy seeds, and jaggery, then rolled into spirals and deep-fried to perfection.
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Variations across regions
As bhakarwadi traveled across India, it took on regional flavors.
In Gujarat, it is sweeter with more jaggery in the filling. In Karnataka, it is spicier with the addition of red chili powder.
Each region's variation gives a unique twist to the classic recipe, while keeping its essence intact.
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Popularity in modern times
In recent years, bhakarwadi has gained immense popularity beyond its traditional roots. It is now available in supermarkets and online stores across India and abroad.
The rise of social media has also contributed to its popularity as people share recipes and reviews on various platforms.
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Tips for making perfect bhakarwadi at home
To make perfect bhakarwadi at home, ensure that your dough is neither too soft nor too hard; it should be just right for rolling out evenly.
Use fresh spices for the filling for enhanced flavor.
When frying, maintain medium heat so that they cook evenly without burning on the outside while remaining soft on the inside.