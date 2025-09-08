Southern India's most scenic cycling routes: A list

Southern India is home to several beautiful bike trails that curve through its greenery, making for an exhilarating experience for cycling fanatics. The trails meander through varied terrains, be it coastal or hilly, revealing the region's scenic beauty. If you're a pro or just a beginner looking for some fun, these trails have plenty to offer. Here's a look at some of Southern India's most popular bike trails and what makes them special.

#1 Exploring Munnar's tea gardens Munnar is famous for its sprawling tea gardens and scenic vistas. The bike trails here give cyclists an opportunity to ride through verdant plantations and relish panoramic views of rolling hills. The terrain varies from gentle slopes to more challenging climbs, making it apt for different skill levels. Cyclists can also explore nearby attractions like waterfalls, wildlife sanctuaries while enjoying the cool climate.

#2 Coastal rides along Kerala's backwaters Kerala's backwaters also make for an ideal setting for coastal bike rides. These trails mostly go alongside calm waterways, where you can spot traditional houseboats and experience the local life on the banks. The flat terrain makes these routes suitable for all cyclists. Plus, you can stop at small villages on the way to immerse yourself in local culture and cuisine.

#3 Challenging routes in Coorg's hills Coorg's treacherous hill routes prove irresistible for pro cyclists looking for a challenge. The steep climbs and descents through thick forests and coffee plantations are a biker's paradise. You can revel in awe-inspiring views atop hills and spot various species of animals on the way. This is the place for you if you want to push your endurance to the limit, in the lap of nature.