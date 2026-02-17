Bilberries: A superfood for eye health

Bilberries, small dark-blue fruits, are often touted for their eye health benefits. These berries are rich in antioxidants and nutrients that may support vision. While they are commonly confused with blueberries, bilberries have unique properties that make them beneficial for the eyes. Here are five ways bilberries can help promote eye health, highlighting their potential benefits and nutritional value.

#1 Rich in antioxidants Bilberries are loaded with antioxidants such as anthocyanins, which help protect the eyes from oxidative stress. These antioxidants neutralize free radicals that can damage cells in the eyes. By reducing oxidative stress, bilberries may help lower the risk of cataracts and age-related macular degeneration.

#2 Support retinal health The anthocyanins in bilberries are also said to strengthen capillaries in the retina, improving blood circulation and supporting retinal health. This improved circulation can help maintain healthy vision by ensuring that the retina gets enough nutrients and oxygen. Regular consumption of bilberries may thus contribute to better retinal function.

#3 Enhance night vision Bilberries have long been associated with improved night vision. The compounds in these berries are believed to help regenerate rhodopsin, a pigment in the retina that is critical for seeing in low-light conditions. By boosting rhodopsin levels, bilberry consumption could lead to improved ability to see at night or in dimly lit environments.

#4 Reduce eye strain Consuming bilberries may also help reduce eye strain from prolonged screen time or reading. The antioxidants present in these berries are said to support overall eye comfort by reducing inflammation and fatigue around the eyes. This makes them a good addition to a diet aimed at minimizing digital eye strain.