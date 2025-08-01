Read these books recommended by Bill Gates

Being the innovative thinker and tech leader that he is, Bill Gates often shares his favorite books. The recommendations are not limited to tech, but span across a wide range of topics that inspire creative and critical thinking. The chosen books provide deep insights into different fields, pushing readers to embrace new perspectives and innovative ways to solve problems. This curated list is designed to develop a mindset focused on innovation and creative solutions.

Drive 1 'The Better Angels of Our Nature' by Steven Pinker In The Better Angels of Our Nature, Steven Pinker examines the decline of violence through the ages. This book goes against the popular belief by presenting data-driven arguments on how society has become more peaceful over the years. Understanding the trends can help you gain insights into human behavior and societal progress. This can inspire innovative approaches toward solving modern-day issues.

Drive 2 'Factfulness' by Hans Rosling Factfulness by Hans Rosling provides a refreshing perspective on global development through ten instincts that skew our view of the world. The book prompts readers to question their assumptions and depend on data, instead of sensationalism or misconceptions. This not only promotes critical thinking but also helps one make informed decisions based on facts, not fear or bias.

Drive 3 'Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind' by Yuval Noah Harari This book explores the evolution of Homo sapiens from the prehistoric era to modern times. Yuval Noah Harari delivers a gripping narrative that explores how cognitive revolutions have influenced human societies. Knowing about these historical shifts can motivate innovative concepts of future societal changes and technological advancements.

Drive 4 'The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History' by Elizabeth Kolbert Elizabeth Kolbert's The Sixth Extinction: An Unnatural History talks about the mass extinction (the sixth one) we are currently witnessing, one caused by the human hand. The book brings to light environmental issues yet stresses on sustainable practices for the generations to come. By delving into these subjects, readers are prompted to think out-of-the-box for solutions to environmental problems, and their impact on global ecosystems.