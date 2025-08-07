Read these books recommended by Binyavanga Wainaina

Binyavanga Wainaina, a celebrated Kenyan author and journalist, was one of the most important voices in African literature. His must-read African books recommendations give amazing insights to creatives looking for inspiration and understanding the continent's diverse narratives. These books give a glimpse into the rich tapestry of African culture, history, and imagination. Here are some of the amazing works Wainaina thought every creative should explore to appreciate African storytelling even more.

Cultural insight 'Things Fall Apart' by Chinua Achebe Chinua Achebe's Things Fall Apart is considered one of the most important novels in African literature. It delves into pre-colonial life in Nigeria and the influence of European colonization on traditional Igbo society. The novel gives an important insight into cultural identity and change. It makes it an important read for anyone wanting to learn about Africa's history through fiction.

Postcolonial themes 'Season of Migration to the North' by Tayeb Salih Tayeb Salih's Season of Migration to the North explores postcolonial themes through its rich narrative. The story follows a Sudanese man who returns home after studying abroad. The novel explores cultural clashes between Africa and Europe, providing profound insights into identity and belonging. This book is especially relevant for creatives exploring themes related to colonialism and its aftermath.

Magical realism 'The Famished Road' by Ben Okri Ben Okri's The Famished Road welcomes readers into the world of magical realism but with an African twist. The story revolves around Azaro, a spirit child who walks a thin line between two worlds—the spiritual one and his corporeal self in Nigeria. This novel defies the norms of storytelling but also offers beautiful imagery that can motivate creatives to try their hands at narrative forms.