5 tasty karela recipes you'll love

Karela, or bitter gourd, is a vegetable that divides opinions with its distinct taste. However, when cooked the right way, it can be a delicious addition to your meals. Here are five creative karela recipes that mask the bitterness and highlight its unique texture. These dishes are not just tasty but also easy to make, making karela an enjoyable part of your diet.

Dish 1 Karela stir-fry with spices A simple karela stir-fry with spices can do wonders in cutting down its bitterness. Slice the karelas thinly and saute them with mustard seeds, turmeric, and cumin. Add onions and tomatoes for flavor and cook till soft. The spices help balance the natural bitterness of the karela while adding depth to the dish. Serve it hot with rice or flatbread for a satisfying meal.

Dish 2 Sweet and sour karela chutney Transform karela into a sweet and sour chutney by cooking it with jaggery and tamarind paste. This combination gives a tangy twist that reduces the bitterness significantly. Blend the cooked mixture into a smooth paste and use it as a condiment with snacks or main dishes. This chutney not only enhances flavors but also adds nutritional value to your meals.

Dish 3 Karela chips with spices For those who love snacking, karela chips are an excellent option. Thinly slice karelas and toss them in oil with salt, chili powder, and other spices of your choice. Bake or fry until crispy for a crunchy snack that is both healthy and tasty. These chips give you the satisfaction of snacking without the bitterness usually associated with karela.

Dish 4 Stuffed karela delight Stuffed karelas make for an interesting way to enjoy this vegetable without its bitter taste dominating everything else on your plate. Hollow out whole karelas and fill them with a mixture of mashed potatoes, spices like coriander powder, and garam masala, then cook till tender. The stuffing masks any residual bitterness while giving you a hearty dish full of flavor.