5 unexpected sweet recipes with bitter gourd

Bitter gourd, or bitter melon, is a vegetable that most of us avoid due to its bitter taste. But, if you think about it, the unique flavor can be used creatively in desserts. Using bitter gourd in sweet dishes is an innovative way to enjoy this nutritious vegetable and try something new in the kitchen. Here are five surprising ways to use bitter gourd in desserts that will leave you intrigued and satisfied.

Dish 1 Bitter gourd chocolate fudge Bitter gourd chocolate fudge is a delightful combination of rich chocolate and the subtle bitterness of the gourd. To prepare this dish, blend cooked bitter gourd with cocoa powder, sugar, and milk until smooth. Pour the mixture into a mold and let it set in the refrigerator. The result is a creamy fudge with an unexpected twist that balances sweetness with a hint of bitterness.

Dish 2 Bitter gourd ice cream For those who love ice cream, try making bitter gourd ice cream for a refreshing change. Puree cooked bitter gourd with cream, sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth. Freeze the mixture in an ice cream maker or a container until it reaches the desired consistency. This dessert offers a cool treat with an interesting flavor profile that might surprise your taste buds.

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Dish 3 Bitter gourd halwa Halwa is a popular Indian dessert made from various ingredients like semolina or lentils. For a unique twist, use grated bitter gourd as the base for this halwa recipe. Cook the grated gourd with ghee, sugar, cardamom powder, and nuts until it thickens into a halwa-like consistency. The end result is sweet yet slightly bitter halwa that's both satisfying and nutritious.

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Dish 4 Bitter gourd smoothie bowl A smoothie bowl featuring bitter gourd can be both nutritious and delicious. Blend fresh or frozen pieces of bitter gourd with bananas or mangoes for natural sweetness. Add yogurt or almond milk for creaminess. Top off your bowl with granola or fresh fruits like berries for added texture and flavor contrast against the underlying bitterness from the vegetable itself.