5 ways to use black cumin seeds in cooking

Black cumin seeds, also known as Nigella sativa, are a versatile spice that can elevate any dish. Famous for their unique flavor, the seeds are used in various cuisines around the world. They add an earthy, slightly peppery taste to dishes and are packed with nutrients. Here are five culinary uses of black cumin seeds that can add depth and complexity to your cooking.

Baking boost Enhancing bread and baked goods Incorporating black cumin seeds into bread and baked goods can give them a distinctive flavor. These seeds are commonly sprinkled on top of naan or flatbreads before baking, giving them an aromatic crust. They can also be mixed into doughs for adding subtle spice notes to the final product. The seeds' nutty flavor complements whole grain breads well, making them a great addition to any baker's repertoire.

Rice enhancer Flavoring rice dishes Black cumin seeds can also be used to flavor rice dishes by adding them while cooking. They add a fragrant aroma and a mild spiciness that goes well with rice's natural flavors. In some cultures, these seeds are used in pilafs or biryanis, giving the dish a rich complexity without overpowering other ingredients.

Vegetable twist Spicing up vegetables When roasted with vegetables, black cumin seeds give an earthy depth to the dish. The heat activates their essential oils, releasing their full flavor potential. This technique is especially effective when used with root vegetables or leafy greens, as it balances the natural sweetness and bitterness of these ingredients.

Oil infusion Infusing oils and dressings Infusing oils with black cumin seeds makes for a flavorful base for dressings or marinades. By gently heating oil with these seeds, you create an aromatic infusion that can be drizzled over salads or used as a cooking medium for sauteing vegetables. The infused oil retains the seed's distinctive taste while adding richness to any dish.