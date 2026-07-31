Cook black rice like never before with these 5 recipes
What's the story
Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a nutrient-rich grain that has been a staple in many cultures for centuries. Famous for its deep color and nutty flavor, black rice is packed with antioxidants and fiber. Here are five traditional dishes that highlight the versatility of black rice, giving you a taste of its culinary potential.
Dish 1
Black rice pudding delight
Black rice pudding is a sweet treat that marries the nutty flavor of black rice with creamy coconut milk.
Cooked until tender, the rice is mixed with sugar and vanilla to create a rich dessert.
Often garnished with fresh fruits or nuts, this dish makes for a delightful ending to any meal.
Dish 2
Savory black rice salad
A savory black rice salad makes for a refreshing meal option.
The cooked black rice is combined with fresh vegetables, such as cucumbers, tomatoes, and bell peppers.
Tossed in a light vinaigrette dressing, this salad can be served as an appetizer or side dish.
Its colorful presentation and nutritious ingredients make it an appealing choice for health-conscious diners.
Dish 3
Traditional black rice stir-fry
Black rice stir-fry is a quick and easy way to enjoy this grain.
The cooked black rice is stir-fried with vegetables like broccoli, carrots, and peas in soy sauce or tamari for flavor.
This dish offers a satisfying combination of textures and tastes while retaining the nutritional benefits of black rice.
Dish 4
Aromatic black rice pilaf
Aromatic black rice pilaf elevates any meal with its fragrant spices, like cumin and coriander.
Cooked with broth instead of water, this pilaf absorbs rich flavors while remaining fluffy.
It can be paired with various main courses or enjoyed on its own as a hearty side.
Dish 5
Exotic black rice sushi rolls
Exotic black rice sushi rolls give a unique twist to traditional sushi by using black rice instead of white.
Filled with fresh vegetables like avocado and cucumber, wrapped in seaweed sheets, these colorful rolls are served with soy sauce or wasabi for added flavor.
They make an interesting fusion cuisine option that appeals to adventurous eaters.