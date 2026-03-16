Want to cook something unique? Try these black rice recipes

Black rice, also known as forbidden rice, is a nutrient-rich grain that has been a part of Asian cuisine for centuries. It is known for its high antioxidant content and unique nutty flavor. While black rice is usually served as a side dish or dessert, here are five creative ways to use it in your daily meals. These ideas will help you explore the versatility of black rice and add a healthy twist to your diet.

Dish 1 Black rice salad with mango and avocado Combine cooked black rice with diced mango and avocado for a refreshing salad. The sweetness of the mango complements the creaminess of the avocado, while the black rice adds texture and nutrition. Toss in some lime juice, cilantro, and a pinch of salt for flavor. This salad is perfect as a light lunch or side dish at dinner parties.

Dish 2 Black rice sushi rolls Use black rice as a base for sushi rolls instead of traditional white sushi rice. Its distinctive color makes for an eye-catching presentation. Fill the rolls with your favorite ingredients like cucumber, carrots, or tofu. Serve with soy sauce or wasabi for an added kick. These sushi rolls are not only visually appealing but also packed with nutrients.

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Dish 3 Black rice pudding with coconut milk Transform black rice into a creamy pudding by cooking it with coconut milk and sweetening it with honey or maple syrup. Add spices like cinnamon or cardamom for warmth and depth of flavor. This dessert is reminiscent of traditional rice pudding but offers an exotic twist with its dark hue and rich taste.

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Dish 4 Stir-fried vegetables with black rice Incorporate black rice into your stir-fry by mixing it with colorful vegetables like bell peppers, broccoli, and snap peas. Cook everything in sesame oil for added flavor before seasoning with soy sauce or tamari. This dish makes for a hearty meal that's both satisfying and nutritious.