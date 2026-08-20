A little black sesame can change these everyday dishes
What's the story
Black sesame seeds are a powerhouse of nutrients and can be easily added to your daily meals. They are rich in calcium, iron, and magnesium, and add a nutty flavor to any dish. Here are five easy recipes that use black sesame seeds, giving you a nutritious boost without any hassle. They are perfect for anyone looking to add more seeds to their diet.
Dish 1
Black sesame smoothie bowl
A black sesame smoothie bowl makes for a refreshing and nutritious breakfast option.
Blend one banana, half a cup of almond milk, and two tablespoons of black sesame seeds until smooth.
Pour the mixture into a bowl, and top with fresh fruits like strawberries or blueberries for added flavor and texture.
This smoothie bowl is not only delicious but also packed with essential vitamins and minerals.
Dish 2
Black sesame energy balls
Black sesame energy balls are an ideal snack for those on the go.
Combine 1 cup of oats, one-half cup of almond butter, 2 tablespoons of honey, and 3 tablespoons of black sesame seeds in a mixing bowl.
Roll the mixture into small balls, and refrigerate for about 30 minutes before serving.
These energy balls provide a quick burst of energy while keeping you full.
Dish 3
Black sesame dressing
Prepare a unique salad dressing with black sesame seeds to elevate your salads.
Blend two tablespoons of black sesame seeds with 3 tablespoons of olive oil, 1 tablespoon each of soy sauce and rice vinegar, and a teaspoon of honey until smooth.
Drizzle this dressing over your favorite salad greens for an added layer of flavor that complements various vegetables.
Dish 4
Black sesame granola bars
Make homemade granola bars using black sesame seeds for an easy snack option that you can carry anywhere.
Mix two cups of rolled oats with half a cup each of chopped nuts (almonds or walnuts) and dried fruits (raisins or cranberries).
Add four tablespoons each of honey and peanut butter, along with two tablespoons of black sesame seeds, into the mixture before pressing it into a lined baking tray.
Bake at 180 degrees Celsius for 15 minutes until golden brown.
Dish 5
Black sesame ice cream topping
Sprinkle toasted black sesame seeds on your ice cream to add a crunchy texture and a nutty flavor.
Simply toast the seeds in a dry pan over medium heat for a few minutes until fragrant.
Then, use them as a topping on vanilla or chocolate ice cream for a simple yet satisfying dessert experience.