What are blackstrap molasses?

Blackstrap molasses is a versatile ingredient, rich in iron, calcium, and potassium. It can be used in a variety of breakfast recipes to give you a nutritious start to the day. Its distinct flavor goes well with sweet and savory dishes alike. Here are five creative ways to include blackstrap molasses in your morning meals, without compromising on taste or nutrition.

Dish 1 Molasses oatmeal delight Start your day with a warm bowl of oatmeal sweetened with blackstrap molasses. Cook oats as usual, and stir in one tablespoon of molasses for added depth and sweetness. Top with fresh fruits like bananas or berries for an extra nutrient boost. This dish not only provides fiber, but also offers essential minerals like iron from the molasses.

Dish 2 Pancakes with a twist Add blackstrap molasses to your pancake batter for a richer flavor profile. Mix two tablespoons into the batter before cooking on a griddle. Serve these pancakes with sliced almonds or walnuts for added texture and nutrition. The molasses adds a natural sweetness that pairs well with maple syrup or honey, if desired.

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Dish 3 Yogurt parfait with molasses Create a yogurt parfait by layering Greek yogurt with granola, and fresh fruits like strawberries or blueberries. Drizzle blackstrap molasses over each layer for an unexpected twist on this classic breakfast option. The combination of protein from the yogurt, and antioxidants from the fruit makes it both satisfying and nutritious.

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Dish 4 Smoothie boost Enhance your morning smoothie by adding one tablespoon of blackstrap molasses, along with spinach leaves, banana slices, almond milk, and chia seeds. Blend until smooth for an energizing drink that supports digestion while providing essential vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin C and calcium.