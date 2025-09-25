Blazers in summer: 5 styles you'll love

Blazers are a versatile summer wardrobe staple, effortlessly elevating casual outfits. They provide structure and style without compromising on comfort, making them perfect for warm weather. Pairing blazers with the right bottoms can create a polished yet relaxed look, ideal for various occasions. Here are five styles that pair perfectly with blazers this summer, ensuring you stay cool and chic.

Linen trousers Linen trousers for breathability Linen trousers are a summer favorite, thanks to their breathability and lightweight fabric. Pairing a blazer with linen trousers gives you an elegant look that is perfect for both work and casual outings. The natural fibers of linen allow air to circulate, keeping you cool even in the heat. Opt for neutral colors like beige or light gray to keep the look cohesive and sophisticated.

Denim shorts Denim shorts for casual chic Denim shorts make for a perfect combination with blazers for a casual yet chic look. This combination is perfect for summer days when you want to be comfortable but also look put together. Choose high-waisted denim shorts and a tailored blazer to get the right balance of casual and classy. This look is ideal for brunches or afternoon gatherings.

Wide-leg pants Cotton wide-leg pants for comfort Cotton wide-leg pants are another comfortable option to pair with blazers this summer. The loose fit allows for easy movement and airflow, making them perfect for hot days. A lightweight cotton blazer can be layered over a simple top to create an effortlessly stylish outfit. Stick to pastel shades or soft prints to keep the look fresh and summery.

Midi skirts Midi skirts for feminine flair Midi skirts paired with blazers give a feminine touch to your summer wardrobe. The length of the skirt balances the structured look of the blazer, giving you a sophisticated silhouette. Go for flowy fabrics like chiffon or cotton blends in floral prints or solid colors to add an element of elegance without overwhelming the outfit.