5 smoothie recipes for a healthier you

African smoothies mix tropical fruits, vegetables, and spices to create a refreshing, nutritious drink. They mix the creamy texture of avocados with the tangy flavor of baobab. These unique recipes are filled with vitamins and minerals, giving you a taste of Africa with every glass. Try making these five popular smoothies at home.

#1 Mango and baobab smoothie This smoothie pairs the sweetness of mangoes with the tangy flavor of baobab powder. Blend one ripe mango with one tbsp of baobab powder, one cup coconut milk, and ice cubes until smooth. Baobab is rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, which makes this smoothie tasty and nutritious at the same time. Tropical flavors will transport you to some exotic locale with every sip.

#2 Avocado and banana delight Avocado lends creaminess to this smoothie while bananas contribute natural sweetness. Blend one ripe avocado, two bananas, one cup of almond milk, and honey to taste for a silky smooth texture. This combination is loaded with healthy fats from avocados and potassium from bananas. It's ideal for breakfast or as an afternoon snack when you're looking for an energy boost.

#3 Pineapple ginger zing For all those who enjoy a hint of spice in their drinks, this pineapple ginger smoothie is just perfect. Blend two cups of fresh pineapple chunks with a half-inch piece of ginger root (peeled), half cup of orange juice, and ice cubes until frothy. Ginger adds warmth while pineapple gives vitamin C to boost your immunity.

#4 Papaya passion punch Papaya's sweet flavor complements passion fruit well in this colorful smoothie recipe. Blend half a papaya (seeds removed) with pulp from two passion fruits, along with half a cup each of water or coconut water for hydration benefits, plus some lime juice if desired before serving chilled over ice cubes if desired. Coldness level varies per person preference, too!