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Blueberry and almond bowl: 5-minute recipe

By Simran Jeet 11:02 am Jul 07, 202611:02 am

What's the story

Blueberries and almonds make for a delicious breakfast bowl combination that is loaded with nutrients. This mix is not just tasty, but also offers a range of health benefits. Blueberries are known for their antioxidants, while almonds are packed with healthy fats and proteins. Together, they make a balanced meal that can kickstart your day on a healthy note. Here's how you can make the most of this combo.