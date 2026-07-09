Selecting fresh blueberries and basil is key to making these ice cubes

Make your drinks better with blueberry basil ice cubes

By Vinita Jain 08:48 am Jul 09, 202608:48 am

What's the story

Blueberry basil ice cubes are the perfect way to cool off during the hot summer months. These ice cubes are not just refreshing but also healthy, giving you a taste of blueberries and basil in every sip. The sweetness of blueberries and the aromatic touch of basil make for a perfect combination, which can be added to your drinks or just enjoyed on their own. Here's how to prepare them.