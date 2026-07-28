Discover the best of Greenland with boat tours
What's the story
Greenland's boat tours offer a unique opportunity to witness the beauty of its icebergs and glaciers. These natural wonders, shaped by centuries of glacial activity, provide a stunning backdrop for exploration. The tours allow visitors to get up close with these massive structures, offering insights into their formation and the environmental changes affecting them. Here are some key aspects of experiencing Greenland's icy marvels through boat tours.
#1
Exploring Ilulissat Icefjord
Ilulissat Icefjord is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its gigantic icebergs calving from Sermeq Kujalleq glacier.
Boat tours from Ilulissat give you a chance to sail through the fjord and admire the towering icebergs up close.
The tour usually lasts for two to three hours, giving you ample time to soak in the beauty of this natural wonder.
#2
Navigating East Greenland's Scoresby Sund
Scoresby Sund in East Greenland is one of the largest fjord systems in the world.
Boat tours here take you through narrow channels, flanked by steep cliffs and massive glaciers.
The region is known for its diverse wildlife, including whales and seabirds, making it a perfect spot for nature enthusiasts.
#3
Experiencing Disko Bay's unique landscape
Disko Bay is famous for its colorful landscapes and gigantic icebergs. Boat tours here take you to the bay's hidden gems, such as the small island of Saqqaq.
You can also see the ancient rock formations that tell stories of Greenland's geological past.
The calm waters of Disko Bay make it ideal for leisurely exploration.
#4
Tips for planning your boat tour
When planning a boat tour in Greenland, consider the season, as it affects iceberg activity and weather conditions.
Summer months offer longer daylight hours, while winter provides a different perspective with frozen landscapes.
Booking in advance is advisable due to limited availability during peak seasons.