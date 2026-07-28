Discover the best of Greenland with boat tours

Ilulissat Icefjord is a UNESCO World Heritage site famous for its gigantic icebergs calving from Sermeq Kujalleq glacier.

Boat tours from Ilulissat give you a chance to sail through the fjord and admire the towering icebergs up close.

The tour usually lasts for two to three hours, giving you ample time to soak in the beauty of this natural wonder.