Beyond hair: 5 hacks using bobby pins
What's the story
Bobby pins are a staple in most people's hair care routine, but they can do so much more than just hold hair in place. These tiny tools can be used in a number of creative ways to solve everyday problems. From fashion to home organization, bobby pins have proven to be versatile and useful. Here are some unexpected ways to use bobby pins in your daily life.
Tip 1
Secure your phone charger
If your phone charger keeps slipping off the edge of your nightstand or desk, a bobby pin can come to your rescue.
Simply slide the bobby pin onto the edge of the surface, with the loop facing outwards.
Thread the charger cable through the loop, and it will keep the charger in place while not in use.
Tip 2
Keep earrings paired together
To keep your earrings from getting lost or mismatched, use a bobby pin as a makeshift organizer.
Simply slide the bobby pin through both earrings, and close it.
This way, they will stay paired together inside your jewelry box or travel case, making it easier to find them when needed.
Tip 3
Create instant zipper pull
If your zipper pull has broken off, a bobby pin can serve as an immediate replacement.
Just open one end of the bobby pin and attach it to the zipper slider.
This trick works well on jackets, bags, or any item with a zipper that needs an easy fix until you find a permanent solution.
Tip 4
Organize loose cables
For those who struggle with tangled cables on their desks or entertainment centers, bobby pins provide an easy organizing solution.
Simply clip each cable together with a bobby pin at intervals along its length.
This way, you will keep everything neat and tidy without investing in expensive cable management products.
Tip 5
DIY hair accessory holder
Transform an old picture frame into a stylish holder for your hair accessories by adding some bobby pins along its inner edges.
Just attach them securely using glue dots or small nails, if necessary.
Then, hang it on your wall as both decor and functional storage space for all kinds of hair clips and bands.