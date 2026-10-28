Love braided hairstyles? Try these boho-inspired looks
What's the story
Bohemian braids are the perfect combination of relaxed and stylish, making them a favorite for those who want to add a touch of boho-chic to their look. These braids are all about effortless elegance. Whether you want to add some flair to your everyday look or get ready for a special occasion, bohemian braids provide versatile options that can be customized to suit your style. Here are five bohemian braid styles that can elevate your look instantly.
#1
Classic fishtail braid
The fishtail braid is a classic bohemian style that oozes sophistication and simplicity.
To create this look, divide your hair into two sections and take small pieces from each section, crossing them over one another.
This intricate pattern gives the braid a unique texture, making it perfect for casual outings or formal events.
You can also loosen the braid slightly by pulling on the edges for a more relaxed vibe.
#2
Waterfall braid elegance
The waterfall braid is an elegant choice that adds movement and interest to your hairstyle.
Start by creating a regular three-strand braid along one side of your head.
As you go along, drop some strands every few sections, and pick new ones from above the braid line.
This technique creates cascading waves that resemble a waterfall effect, ideal for weddings or parties.
#3
Boho crown braid
The boho crown braid gives you a regal look with its circular design around the head.
Start by parting your hair down the middle and creating two Dutch braids on either side.
Once done, wrap each braid across the top of your head, like a crown, and pin them in place with bobby pins.
This style is great for festivals or any occasion where you want to make a statement.
#4
Half-up twisted braid
The half-up twisted braid gives you an effortless, yet chic look by combining twists with braiding techniques.
Take sections from both sides of your head and twist them toward the back, where they meet in one braid or ponytail holder.
This way, half of your hair remains down while still looking polished enough for work or play.
#5
Side-swept bohemian braid
For those who love asymmetry in their hairstyles, try out this side-swept bohemian braid look!
Simply gather all your hair over one shoulder, then create loose, messy-looking plaits along its length.
Secure them at intervals with clear elastics, so they stay put throughout the day.
Without compromising on style points, this one is perfect when you're short on time but long on style aspirations!