What's the story

Bohemian decor knows no bounds. It's a style that celebrates creativity and individuality, one that's often defined by its bold colors and natural elements.

However, as a Bohemian at heart, you know it is more than the vibrance. It's about mixing textures, patterns, and materials to create a warm, inviting space.

By including natural elements- plants, wood, textiles- you can color your home eco-friendly.

Here are some tips on how to go about it.