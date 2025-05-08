What's the story

Creating cozy corners in your home can turn it into a welcoming retreat.

Layering textures can add depth, warmth to your interiors without any major renovations.

The idea is to use various materials and fabrics to create a visually appealing yet comfy environment.

Be it a reading nook or a quiet corner to unwind, layered textures can add to the ambience of any room, making it cozier and more personal.