Bohemian maximalism: A unique home decor style
What's the story
Bohemian maximalism is a home decor style that blends vibrant colors, diverse patterns, and an eclectic mix of textures. Unlike minimalism, which emphasizes simplicity and restraint, bohemian maximalism encourages abundance and variety. This approach allows homeowners to express their individuality through bold choices and layered designs. The result is often a visually stimulating environment that feels both cozy and dynamic. Here is how you can embrace this unique style in your own space.
Tip 1
Embrace bold colors
Incorporate rich hues like deep reds, vibrant blues, and lush greens into your decor.
These colors can be used on walls or through furniture pieces like sofas or chairs.
The key is to create contrast with lighter shades or neutrals to balance the intensity of the bold colors.
This way, each color stands out without overwhelming the senses.
Tip 2
Mix patterns freely
Don't hesitate to mix different patterns such as stripes, florals, and geometric designs.
You can achieve this by using patterned textiles like rugs, cushions, and curtains.
The trick lies in ensuring that there's some commonality among the patterns—be it color or style—to maintain harmony while celebrating diversity.
Tip 3
Layer textures extensively
Layering textures is key to achieving that cozy vibe in a bohemian maximalist space.
Use materials like velvet for upholstery, jute for rugs, silk for curtains, and wool for throws.
The combination of these textures adds depth to the room, while making it inviting.
Tip 4
Incorporate vintage finds
Adding vintage items gives character to your decor scheme.
Look for unique pieces at thrift stores or flea markets—be it an antique mirror or a retro lamp—to add history and charm to your space.
These items not only add visual interest but also tell stories about their past lives.
Tip 5
Personalize with art & plants
Artworks like paintings or sculptures add personality when hung on walls, or placed on shelves around the room.
Plants bring life into any setting with their natural greenery; opt for hanging planters if floor space is limited, but you still want foliage overhead.