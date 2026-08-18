From soup to curry: 5 ways to enjoy bok choy

Stir-frying bok choy with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy this vegetable's natural crunch.

Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding minced garlic until fragrant.

Toss in the bok choy and stir-fry for about three minutes until tender but still crisp.

Season with salt and pepper to taste.

This simple dish pairs well with rice or noodles, making it an ideal choice for busy weeknights.