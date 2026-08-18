From soup to curry: 5 ways to enjoy bok choy
What's the story
Bok choy, a versatile leafy green, is a staple in many cuisines. Its mild flavor and crisp texture make it an excellent addition to a variety of dishes. Whether you are looking for a quick meal or something more elaborate, bok choy can be the star of your culinary creations. Here are five delightful bok choy recipes that highlight its unique qualities and offer something for everyone.
Dish 1
Stir-fried bok choy with garlic
Stir-frying bok choy with garlic is a quick and easy way to enjoy this vegetable's natural crunch.
Start by heating some oil in a pan and adding minced garlic until fragrant.
Toss in the bok choy and stir-fry for about three minutes until tender but still crisp.
Season with salt and pepper to taste.
This simple dish pairs well with rice or noodles, making it an ideal choice for busy weeknights.
Dish 2
Bok choy soup with tofu
A comforting bowl of bok choy soup with tofu is perfect for chilly days.
Begin by simmering vegetable broth in a pot, then add sliced tofu and chopped bok choy stems.
Cook until the stems are tender before adding the leafy parts of the bok choy.
Season with soy sauce and ginger for added flavor.
This light, yet satisfying, soup can be enjoyed as an appetizer or main course.
Dish 3
Grilled bok choy salad
Grilling brings out the smoky flavors in bok choy, making it perfect for salads.
Cut bok choy in half lengthwise and brush each side with olive oil.
Grill over medium heat for two minutes per side until charred marks appear, but the leaves remain vibrant green.
Serve grilled bok choy atop mixed greens, with cherry tomatoes, cucumber slices, and a lemon vinaigrette dressing.
Dish 4
Bok choy stir-fry noodles
For noodle lovers, bok choy stir-fry noodles make an excellent meal option.
Cook your choice of noodles according to package instructions while you stir-fry sliced onions and bell peppers in sesame oil until soft.
Add cooked noodles, along with chopped bok choy leaves, into the pan; toss everything together with soy sauce and chili flakes, if desired, before serving hot.
Dish 5
Spicy bok choy curry
Spicy curry fans will love adding bok choy into their curries.
Saute onions, garlic, and ginger paste in a coconut milk base. Add curry powder, turmeric, and cumin for flavor.
Simmer with diced tomatoes and chopped bok choy until tender. Serve over basmati rice or with naan bread for a hearty meal.