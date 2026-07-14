Every food lover should try these Bolivian snacks
What's the story
Bolivia is a country with a rich tapestry of cultures and traditions, which is reflected in its diverse culinary offerings. Among these are vegetarian snacks that give a taste of the local flavors and ingredients. Whether you are a vegetarian or just want to try something new, these snacks provide an authentic taste of Bolivian cuisine. Here are some must-try vegetarian snacks from Bolivia.
Snack 1
Saltenas: A savory delight
Saltenas are a popular Bolivian snack, similar to empanadas.
These pastries are filled with a mixture of potatoes, peas, and spices, encased in a dough that is slightly sweet.
They are baked until golden brown and served hot.
Saltenas make for a delicious snack or light meal option for those looking to explore Bolivian flavors.
Snack 2
Humintas: Corn-based treats
Humintas are traditional Bolivian snacks prepared with corn dough mixed with cheese and spices.
The mixture is wrapped in corn husks and steamed until cooked through.
These soft, flavorful treats can be eaten as a snack or side dish.
Humintas highlight the importance of corn in Bolivian cuisine.
Snack 3
Api: A warm corn drink
Api is a traditional Bolivian drink made from ground corn, sugar, and cinnamon. Served warm, this comforting drink is especially popular during the cooler months.
Api comes in two varieties: api morado (made with purple corn) and api blanco (made with white corn).
Both versions offer unique flavors that complement various vegetarian snacks.
Snack 4
Choclo con queso: Simple yet flavorful
Choclo con queso is one of the simplest yet most satisfying vegetarian snacks you can find in Bolivia.
It consists of large kernels of Andean corn served with slices of fresh cheese.
The combination of the sweet corn with the salty cheese makes for an irresistible treat for anyone visiting or exploring Bolivian cuisine.
Snack 5
T'anta wawa: Bread babies
T'anta wawa, which literally means "bread babies" in the Quechua language, refers to baby-shaped breads made from flour, butter or margarine, and sugar.
They are often stuffed with sweetened dough, drizzled with sugar syrup, and baked until golden brown.