Coolest denim styles to try this summer

Denim has always been a summer staple, and Bollywood celebrities have always been at the forefront of bringing innovative styles to the fore. This summer, they are giving us some refreshing denim looks to beat the heat and stay stylish. From classic cuts to modern twists, these looks are all about comfort and fashion. Here is looking at some of the coolest denim styles trending this season, straight from the stars of the industry.

Distressed style Distressed denim for a casual vibe Distressed denim has always been a favorite for its casual and laid-back vibe. Celebrities are pairing distressed jeans with simple tees or crop tops for an effortless look. This style is perfect for casual outings or weekend getaways, giving you both comfort and style. The key is to keep the rest of the outfit simple, letting the distressed jeans take center stage.

Layering jackets Denim jackets as layering essentials Denim jackets are back in the game as a perfect layering piece for summer evenings. Celebrities are seen teaming them with sundresses or skirts, giving a hint of coolness to their outfits. A denim jacket can easily transform an outfit from day to night, making it a versatile addition to any wardrobe.

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High-waisted jeans High-waisted jeans for retro appeal High-waisted jeans are making a comeback, thanks to their retro appeal and flattering fit. Bollywood stars are wearing these jeans with tucked-in blouses or shirts, accentuating their waistlines while keeping it comfortable. This style goes well with both casual and semi-formal occasions, making it a must-have for summer wardrobes.

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Denim shorts Denim shorts for effortless style Denim shorts are the ultimate summer essential, providing the perfect combination of style and comfort. Celebrities are usually seen wearing them with oversized shirts or graphic tees, creating an effortlessly chic look. Perfect for beach days or casual outings, denim shorts are a go-to option when temperatures soar.