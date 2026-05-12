These bohemian looks never fail to impress

Bollywood has always been known for its vibrant fashion choices, and the bohemian style is no exception. The eclectic mix of patterns, colors, and textures has been a favorite of many actors, giving them a unique and memorable look. From flowing skirts to layered accessories, these bohemian dresses have made a statement on-screen and off-screen. Here are five iconic Bollywood looks that embraced the bohemian dress trend.

#1 Deepika Padukone's floral maxi dress Deepika Padukone's floral maxi dress in one of her films was a perfect example of bohemian elegance. The dress featured an array of colorful flowers on a light fabric, making it ideal for casual outings. The actress paired the dress with minimal accessories, letting the outfit speak for itself. This look was appreciated for its simplicity and charm, making it an instant favorite among fans.

#2 Kareena Kapoor Khan's layered outfit Kareena Kapoor Khan rocked a layered bohemian outfit in one of her iconic roles. The ensemble had multiple layers with different textures and patterns, creating an eye-catching effect. She added chunky jewelry to amp up the look, giving it an authentic boho vibe. This outfit showcased how layering can add depth to a simple dress while keeping it stylish.

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#3 Priyanka Chopra's embroidered gown Priyanka Chopra's embroidered gown was another stunning example of Bollywood's love for *bohemian* fashion. The gown had intricate embroidery work all over its surface, adding an artistic touch to the overall appearance. She kept her styling minimalistic by opting for subtle jewelry pieces that complemented, rather than overshadowed, this beautiful creation.

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#4 Alia Bhatt's printed sundress Alia Bhatt's printed sundress was perfect for those sunny days when you want to look chic without trying too hard. The sundress had vibrant prints all over its fabric, making it stand out wherever she went. With simple sandals and no other accessories, apart from sunglasses, Alia nailed effortless style with this one.