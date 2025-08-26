Read these books recommended by Bill Gates

The Microsoft co-founder has also been sharing his reading list, but this time, his picks have been more technology and innovation focused. Gates' recommendations dive deep into artificial intelligence , the future of work, and much more. These selections give a peek into the minds of leading thinkers, which is perfect for anyone keen on understanding innovative technologies.

#1 'The Innovators' by Walter Isaacson The Innovators by Walter Isaacson is an exhaustive look at the history of computer technology and its pioneers. The book delves into how collaboration among inventors led to groundbreaking innovations like the personal computer and the internet. It highlights key figures such as Ada Lovelace, Alan Turing, Steve Jobs, and gives readers an insight into how teamwork can drive technological progress.

#2 'How to Avoid a Climate Disaster' by Bill Gates In How to Avoid a Climate Disaster, Bill Gates details his vision for combating climate change through innovation. The book touches on a range of technological solutions that could help curb carbon emissions and reduce environmental damage. Gates highlights the need to invest in research and development to establish sustainable energy sources, making the book a must-read for green tech enthusiasts.

#3 'Life 3.0' by Max Tegmark Life 3.0 dives into the future of artificial intelligence (AI). The book explores how AI could change the way we live, from jobs to morality. Max Tegmark paints various scenarios for the development of AI, inviting readers to ponder both the benefits and the pitfalls of this fast-changing domain.