Transform your kitchen on a budget with these hacks

Revamping your kitchen needn't cost a bomb. With a few smart changes, you can refresh your cooking space without shelling out a fortune. From updating cabinet hardware to using peel-and-stick tiles, there are several ways of getting a stylish kitchen makeover on a budget. Here are some practical tips that can help you transform your kitchen into an inviting and functional space, without costing much.

Tip 1 Update cabinet hardware One of the easiest ways to refresh your kitchen is by switching the cabinet hardware. Old knobs and handles can be replaced with modern ones to instantly upgrade your cabinets' look. You can find reasonably priced ones at home improvement stores or online marketplaces, usually for less than ₹100 a piece. Pick styles that sit well with the rest of your decor for a cohesive look.

Tip 2 Use peel-and-stick tiles Peel-and-stick tiles provide an easy and budget-friendly solution to refresh your kitchen backsplash or flooring. Available in a range of designs and colors, these tiles let you revamp your space, without hiring professionals. They're easy to install and remove, making them ideal for renters or anyone looking for a temporary solution.

Tip 3 Paint cabinets instead of replacing them Instead of replacing cabinets altogether, consider giving them a fresh coat of paint. This tip is much cheaper than buying new cabinetry and gives you the option of picking any color according to your style preferences. Just make sure to prepare properly and clean surfaces thoroughly before painting for long-lasting results.

Tip 4 Add open shelving Incorporating open shelving into your kitchen design can create an airy feel while also providing additional storage space. Simply remove some cabinet doors or install floating shelves on empty walls to display dishes, glassware, or some decorative items. This change not only enhances functionality but also adds visual interest at the least cost.