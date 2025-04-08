What's the story

Aloe vera is a well-loved plant for its soothing properties and low-maintenance nature. But just like any other plant, it also needs proper care to flourish.

One natural way to boost the growth of your aloe vera is by using rice water.

This easy, inexpensive solution can offer vital nutrients to help your aloe vera grow healthier and faster.

Here's how rice water can help your aloe vera plants.