Do these exercises for joint mobility

Ankle health is essential to keep our mobility and balance intact. Including exercises that improve joint flexibility can go a long way in making your ankles stronger and preventing injuries. From African traditional practices, we've picked a few exercises that concentrate on improving joint mobility. These exercises are simple yet effective, and can be performed by anyone, regardless of their fitness level.

Tip 1 Ankle circles for flexibility Ankle circles are a basic exercise that improve flexibility and range of motion. For this, sit comfortably with your legs extended. Rotate your ankles in a circular motion, first clockwise and then counterclockwise. Do 10 rotations in each direction per foot. This movement loosens the joints and increases blood flow to the area.

Tip 2 Heel raises to strengthen muscles Heel raises are great for strengthening the muscles around the ankle joint. Stand with your feet hip-width apart and slowly lift your heels off the ground, balancing on your toes. Hold this position briefly before lowering back down. Repeat this 10 times to build muscle endurance and support around the ankles.

Tip 3 Toe taps for improved balance Toe taps are also a great way to improve your balance while working the ankle joints. Stand straight with one foot slightly off the ground, tap it gently forward and backward without bringing it down completely. Do 10 taps per foot concentrating on how stable you are throughout the exercise.

Tip 4 Calf stretches for enhanced flexibility Calf stretches are essential for enhancing flexibility around the ankle. Stand facing a wall with one leg stretched behind you while both the feet remain flat on the ground. Lean slightly forward until you feel a stretch in your calf muscle, holding this position for fifteen seconds before switching legs.